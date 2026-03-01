Leaders’ killing won’t destabilize Iran, says Larijani

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, on Sunday, threatened severe consequences for the United States and Israel following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Larijani vowed, “We will burn the heart of America and Israel as our hearts burned for the Supreme Leader,” stressing that a temporary leadership council will soon be formed in line with the Iranian constitution.

He affirmed that Iran’s armed forces remain on full alert and are fully prepared, adding, “The Iranian people will navigate this historic turning point with determination and strength.”

Larijani emphasized that Iran will not forgive or tolerate any moves aimed at dividing the country.

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes targeting Tehran on Saturday. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that the death of the Supreme Leader “will mark the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.” The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in honor of Khamenei, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period.