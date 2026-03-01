Iraq mourns Khamenei, calls for immediate stop to escalation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government announced on Sunday three days of official mourning after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in US airstrikes that targeted Tehran.

In a statement, Government Spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi said Iraq reiterates its urgent call for an immediate and unconditional halt to military operations, “as well as actions that push the region to unprecedented levels of violence, fuel conflict, and undermine international security and peace.”

The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in honor of Khamenei, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said that the death of the Supreme Leader “will mark the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.”

The US President Donald Trump warned that if Iran retaliates for US strikes, "The United States will hit Iran with a force that has never been seen before.”