A pragmatist between two worlds: Khamenei entrusts Tehran’s security to Larijani

Amid one of Iran’s most volatile political junctures in years, Ali Larijani has reclaimed a powerful post that fuses security and strategy at the highest level of statecraft.

In August 2025, President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed him Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) — a position that commands Iran’s most sensitive portfolios, from nuclear negotiations to decisions of war and peace.

More than an administrative reshuffle, Larijani’s return signals a recalibrated power dynamic within the Islamic Republic. It reflects an internal pivot from ideological brinkmanship toward strategic discipline, as Tehran recalculates its regional posture after the latest war with Israel.

Once the architect of Iran’s nuclear diplomacy and a voice of calculated pragmatism within the system, Larijani steps back into the spotlight amid a climate of post-conflict fatigue and institutional reckoning. His reappointment underscores the leadership’s desire for seasoned crisis management at home and controlled engagement abroad.

A Strategic Balancing Act

Larijani’s comeback coincided with a broader narrative of “realigning national security priorities” following the 12-day military escalation with Israel. The war exposed deep fractures within Iran’s security apparatus and eroded the influence of hardliners previously entrusted with managing critical files.

For domestic audiences, Larijani embodies technocratic stability. For foreign capitals, his reappearance signals that Iran still sees diplomacy — not escalation — as a viable path, even while preserving its red lines.

Veteran analysts agree that the decision came from the top. While Pezeshkian’s appointment formalized it, the true architect of Larijani’s return is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As with all strategic national appointments, the SNSC post required — and received — the Leader’s blessing.

Despite being barred from presidential races in both 2021 and 2024 by the Guardian Council, Larijani remains one of Khamenei’s most trusted advisors — a figure repeatedly summoned in moments of national uncertainty.

Never Fully Gone

Larijani’s return is less a resurrection than a reinstatement. He has belonged to the tight inner circle of “state men” — those whose influence persists regardless of formal title. His career spans Iran’s military, media, and political establishments, beginning with his service in the Revolutionary Guard during the Iran-Iraq war.

In the decades since, Larijani helmed Iran’s state broadcasting service, led the SNSC under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and presided over parliament for more than ten years. Despite setbacks, his institutional reach never fully receded.

Few figures in Iran's establishment possess Larijani’s blend of ideological credentials and bureaucratic experience. The son of a prominent Qom cleric and a scholar of Western philosophy, he bridges clerical legitimacy, strategic intellect, and operational fluency.

Clash and Consensus

Larijani’s tenure at the SNSC during the Ahmadinejad era was marked by open conflict. He frequently challenged the president, subpoenaed ministers, and presided over the first-ever parliamentary hearing of a sitting head of state. As speaker of parliament, he was a decisive force behind the 2015 nuclear agreement, pushing the deal through against fierce conservative resistance.

That pragmatism came at a cost. Hardliners branded him as overly conciliatory toward the West — a charge that likely contributed to his disqualification from presidential races. Yet critics at home also question his performance in key government roles and accuse his family of monopolizing state power. In 2009, TIME described the Larijanis as “Iran’s Kennedy family,” noting that five brothers held senior state positions. His brother Sadeq led the judiciary and now chairs the Expediency Council; others serve across diplomatic and judicial bodies.

Despite these criticisms, Ali remains the most prominent among them — a veteran negotiator with the rare ability to converse in both the IRGC’s hard-edged dialect and the language of international diplomacy.

A Measured Posture

Why Larijani? According to analysts in Tehran, Iran doesn’t face a crisis of legitimacy but a management crisis. With external pressure mounting and internal fissures widening, the leadership seeks figures fluent in the logic of deterrence, yet capable of managing confrontation with restraint.

Larijani fits that profile. He advocates “peace from a position of strength,” affirming Tehran’s unwavering commitment to its nuclear program and regional alliances, while avoiding open confrontation. When Western officials floated the idea of renewed sanctions, Larijani warned Iran could reassess its participation in the Non-Proliferation Treaty — yet emphasized that “diplomacy remains the most effective path to avoid conflict.”

This dual-track messaging — strategic defiance laced with diplomatic caution — exemplifies Iran’s evolving posture: assertive, but not reckless.

Regional Moves

Since assuming office, Larijani has moved quickly on key regional files. In Baghdad, he worked to reset border security cooperation amid escalating tensions. In Beirut, he reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to Hezbollah, declaring, “Iran needs Hezbollah as much as Hezbollah needs Iran” — a pointed message delivered in a more calibrated tone.

While rejecting any discussion of disarming Hezbollah, he also struck a conciliatory note with Lebanese officials, underscoring Iran’s respect for Lebanese sovereignty and the necessity of resolving disputes through internal dialogue.

These carefully worded statements reflect a broader doctrine of what some analysts call “revolutionary realism” — an effort to retain influence without provoking full-scale conflict, particularly in a region still reeling from war and economic instability.

A Tactical Reset

Within Tehran’s political elite, Larijani’s reappointment is not viewed as routine. It is a calculated strategic pivot — a decision to stabilize the domestic front and recalibrate Iran’s international stance through a more flexible, disciplined approach.

From his new post, Larijani is expected to reshape Iran’s external alignments and reassert its role in the regional order, all while tightening internal coordination. His return suggests a deliberate shift toward quiet diplomacy and strategic deterrence — politics conducted with restraint, and wars waged with words.

At a time when the region teeters between escalation and recalibration, Larijani may well serve as the architect of Iran’s next phase — one that seeks to rebuild power through patience, not provocation.

