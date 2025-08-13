Larijani: Iran respects Lebanese government decisions

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Wednesday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during an official visit to Beirut.

According to the Lebanese presidency, Aoun told Larijani that Lebanon seeks cooperation with Iran within the framework of sovereignty and friendship based on mutual respect. He cautioned that recent statements by some Iranian officials were unhelpful, stressing that “the friendship Lebanon seeks with Iran must be with all Lebanese, not limited to a single sect or political group.”

Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese state is responsible for protecting all components of society and rejects any foreign interference in its internal affairs. “Lebanon does not interfere in the affairs of other countries, including Iran, and expects the same in return,” he said, warning against reliance on external powers to gain leverage over fellow Lebanese.

Larijani renewed an invitation for Aoun to visit Tehran and expressed Iran’s readiness to assist Lebanon in reconstruction. Asserting that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, he noted that his remarks upon arrival in Beirut reflect the official position of the Islamic Republic. “Iran seeks no disruption in its friendship with Lebanon and stands ready to assist if the Lebanese government requests it.”

الرئيس عون خلال لقائه الدكتور لاريجاني: - لبنان راغب في التعاون مع ايران ضمن حدود السيادة والصداقة القائمين على الاحترام المتبادل.- اللغة التي سمعها لبنان في الفترة الأخيرة من بعض المسؤولين الإيرانيين، غير مساعدة.- الصداقة التي نريد ان تجمع بين لبنان وايران لا يجب ان تكون من… pic.twitter.com/ixVKS1blcB — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) August 13, 2025

Following talks with Berri, Larijani told reporters that Iran had not brought any proposals to Lebanon, adding that it was the United States that had introduced plans, while Israel had violated Lebanon’s sovereignty.

He urged the Lebanese to recognize that the “resistance” (Hezbollah) is a strategic asset and reiterated that Iran does not meddle in Lebanon’s internal affairs, adding that “Lebanon can, in consultation with the resistance, decide on the most suitable course of action,” and that Iran respects any decision taken by the Lebanese government in coordination with Lebanese factions.

تدخّل بشؤون لبنان؟!أنا مسؤول الأمن القومي بإيران، وبقولها بصراحة: إيران ما إلها أي نيّة تتدخّل بشؤون أي دولة، ومنها لبنان.الدولة اللبنانيّة بتتحاور مع كلّ الطوايف، وبتوصل لنتيجة، وأي نتيجة بتوصل إلها نحنا منقبل فيها.اللي بيتدخّل بشؤون لبنان هو اللي بيعطيكن خطّة وجدول زمني من… pic.twitter.com/T7r48NN3Ah — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) August 13, 2025

Larijani is also expected to meet Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and other senior officials.