Lebanon’s PM holds talks with Larijani in Beirut

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Wednesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam criticized recent remarks by senior Iranian officials over Lebanon’s decision to disarm Hezbollah, during a meeting in Beirut with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani.

According to a statement from the cabinet presidency, Salam stressed that the comments “constitute a flagrant departure from diplomatic principles and an infringement on the principle of mutual respect for sovereignty, which is a cornerstone of sound bilateral relations and a fundamental rule in international law.”

“Neither I nor any Lebanese official allow ourselves to interfere in Iran’s internal matters, such as supporting one faction over another or opposing sovereign Iranian decisions.”

Regarding the situation in southern Lebanon, Salam emphasized that the government is committed to using all political, diplomatic, and legal means to compel Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory and halt its attacks.

He concluded by reaffirming Lebanon’s commitment to its historic ties with Iran and other friendly states based on mutual respect.

استقبل رئيس #مجلس_الوزراء الدكتور #نواف_سلام، عند الساعة السادسة مساء اليوم في السرايا أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي في الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور علي لاريجاني والوفد المرافق، بحضور السفير الايراني في #لبنان مجتبى اماني. حيث اكد الرئيس سلام أن التصريحات الأخيرة… pic.twitter.com/KBQQWQh2qC — رئاسة مجلس الوزراء 🇱🇧 (@grandserail) August 13, 2025

Earlier in the day, Larijani met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.