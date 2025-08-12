Iranian Security Chief arrives in Najaf: Religious tourism in focus

Shafaq News – Najaf

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani arrived in Najaf on Tuesday, home to Iraq’s leading Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, as part of his two-day official visit to the country.

According to a statement from the Najaf governor’s office, Larijani met with Governor Youssef Kanawi to discuss expanding cooperation on religious tourism and public services, particularly during the massive Arbaeen pilgrimage, which draws millions of visitors each year. He commended the province’s “exceptional” security measures and service provisions during the event.

The Najaf meeting followed Larijani’s talks with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and other influential political figures, with potential plans to meet al-Sistani.

At a press conference in Baghdad on Tuesday, he described Iraqis as “mature and courageous” and rejected allegations of Iranian interference in Iraq’s elections as inaccurate, emphasizing that Tehran “shares ideas but does not issue orders.”



