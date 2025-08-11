Iraq’s Al-Sudani with Iranian Security Chief: Security memorandum sealed

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Monday with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, overseeing a new security memorandum on border coordination.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, the prime minister reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening relations with Iran and advancing joint partnerships “in a manner that serves the interests of both the Iraqi and Iranian peoples.” He reiterated Iraq’s firm stance in rejecting “Zionist [Israeli] aggression” against Iran and any actions that could escalate regional or international conflicts, while expressing support for dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Larijani, for his part, conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and affirmed his government’s determination to foster cooperation in various fields. He highlighted plans to establish a passenger railway connection between the two countries, linking it to Iraq’s planned Development Road and major transport corridors emerging in the region.

The meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Iraq’s National Security Adviser and Larijani to enhance security coordination along the countries’ shared border.

Earlier today, Larijani arrived in Baghdad for a two-day official visit. According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, he will consult with Iraq’s three presidencies, State of Law Coalition Leader Nouri Al-Maliki, and other political figures. Plans also include a possible meeting with the country's leading Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.