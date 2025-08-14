Larijani’s visit to Iraq and Lebanon: Deeper cooperation and resistance support

Shafaq News – Beirut

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani affirmed on Thursday that his visits to Iraq and Lebanon sought to strengthen strategic ties and deepen regional coordination amid rapid developments in the Middle East.

His two-day visit to Baghdad involved talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and other senior figures. The trip continued in Beirut, where he engaged with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen television after the tour—the first since he assumed his post—Larijani characterized Iraq and Lebanon as priority destinations, citing their historic ties with Tehran and the depth of existing cooperation.

Discussions in Baghdad, he explained, focused on strategic files and concluded with the signing of a bilateral security agreement, whose core he portrayed as a mutual commitment to safeguard stability and security in both nations.

Turning to Iran’s wider regional outlook, Larijani stressed that Tehran’s backing for resistance movements is not driven by sectarian affiliation, pointing to its support for both the Sunni movement Hamas and the Shiite movement Hezbollah as evidence of a unified approach.

“The Islamic Republic does not dictate decisions to resistance groups or states,” he added, noting that Tehran offers its perspective openly and provides counsel when invited—without coercion or imposition.