Al-Sudani, Zarif Discuss regional developments and international stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammed Javad Zarif on Thursday, to discuss regional developments, the importance of joint coordination to maintain international security and stability, and bilateral relations, according to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office.

The statement quoted Al-Sudani as emphasizing the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination in light of the ongoing challenges and developments in the region, stressing the importance of regional and international dialogue to find sustainable solutions to the crises facing the region and to ensure the rights of its people.

Zarif, for his part, conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Al-Sudani and underscored the significance of coordination and collaboration in addressing various regional developments and challenges.

Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday evening at the invitation of Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of Tayyar Al-Hikma [The Wisdom Movement]. He met with Al-Hakim upon arrival before holding discussions with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on regional developments and opportunities for enhancing peace.

The visit follows Prime Minister Al-Sudani's trip to Iran last month, where he discussed regional issues alongside security and economic cooperation.

In recent days, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani also visited Tehran for talks focused on regional dynamics, border security, and economic concerns.

In September 2024, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made his first official foreign visit to Baghdad at the invitation of Prime Minister Al-Sudani.