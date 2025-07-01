Al-Sudani: Iraq took diplomatic role in war, signed air defense deals

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani underscored Baghdad’s pivotal diplomatic engagement during the recent regional conflict, stating that Iraq stood ready to manage its repercussions.

In a BBC English interview, al-Sudani revealed that Iraq has already secured contracts to install a comprehensive air defence system and is negotiating further agreements to reinforce its airspace security.

“We submitted an official complaint to the UN Security Council and launched a diplomatic campaign to support our position,” he said, emphasising that Iraq pursued “a calm and balanced diplomatic approach throughout the recent regional tensions, safeguarding its sovereignty and preserving the sole authority of state institutions over decisions related to war and peace.”

Warning of potential fallout, the Prime Minister cautioned that “a widening of the conflict would have undermined Iraq’s security and stability and disrupted energy supplies and oil exports to neighbouring countries.”

Al-Sudani commended national unity and leadership intervention, noting that “the Supreme Religious Authority in Al Najaf Ashraf issued a statement warning of the dangers of continuing the war,” and added that with the support of national political forces, “the government succeeded in keeping Iraq out of the conflict.”

Reaffirming Baghdad’s balanced foreign relations, he stated that Iraq maintains strong ties with both Iran and the United States, noting, “Both countries recognise the importance of Iraq’s stability and the necessity of not involving it in their tensions.” He also cautioned that “efforts to collapse the Iranian government would have grave consequences for the entire region.”

He expressed concern over Israeli politics and warned that Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power “poses a source of concern for the region due to ongoing efforts to create tensions and trigger conflicts.”

Regarding the future of foreign forces in Iraq, al-Sudani confirmed that the International Coalition’s mission will end in September 2026 and said Iraq is “in discussions to transition to bilateral security arrangements.”

On domestic politics, al‑Sudani affirmed his government’s determination to hold elections on time, stating, “We are committed to holding them as scheduled and making all necessary preparations.” He described voter participation as “a national responsibility.”