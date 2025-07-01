Iraq November elections: Push for postponement gains momentum

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Influential political factions in Iraq, some reportedly backed by international and regional actors, are exerting growing pressure to postpone the country’s parliamentary elections, citing regional instability and political deadlock as justifications.

Multiple political sources confirmed to Shafaq News that momentum is building behind a quiet but coordinated push to delay the elections, with the effort expected to become public in the coming weeks. According to one source familiar with the discussions, several parties are preparing to demand a delay “under the pretext of instability,” while in reality aiming to reposition themselves politically in response to broader shifts—including the announced boycott by influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr and his movement.

“These demands are likely to escalate into open calls from prominent blocs seeking to reorganize their alliances,” the source said, noting that the delay would also give time for electoral law amendments to be debated—an effort some factions view as critical for shaping the upcoming vote.

Another political source told Shafaq News that the first parliamentary session after the Ashura commemorations is expected to focus on politically divisive laws that are unlikely to see progress. “There will be proposals for technical changes to the election law and other legislation, but they are not expected to yield concrete outcomes,” the source said.

Discussions about postponement are increasingly framed in terms of legal, logistical, or security concerns. But behind the scenes, political recalculations and a lack of consensus on electoral reforms are driving the push. Despite the mounting pressure, sources confirmed that the work of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) remains unaffected for now.

On Monday, IHEC spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai told Shafaq News that the Commission has formed central and provincial-level media monitoring committees to oversee election campaigning, signaling its continued preparations for the November vote.

Iraq’s Cabinet previously set November 11, 2025, as the date for the country’s next legislative elections, with campaigning expected to begin shortly beforehand. However, since the date was announced, the path to elections has become increasingly uncertain.

The electoral process faces a number of significant challenges, including growing public disengagement and widespread skepticism about the legitimacy of the political system. Calls for a boycott have expanded in recent months, not only from the Sadrists but also from al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition and several civil and independent movements, deepening concerns about voter turnout and political inclusivity.