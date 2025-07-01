Iraq’s Defense Committee to meet over drone violations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee is to hold a critical meeting next week to address a series of drone attacks targeting military and civilian sites across several provinces, a lawmaker revealed on Tuesday.

Committee member Ali al-Bandawi told Shafaq News that the meeting will focus on repeated airspace violations and drone strikes, including attacks on an air defense radar at Camp Taji, Kirkuk International Airport, and the attempt to target the Baiji refinery in Saladin Province.

He said senior officials from the government and the Ministry of Defense will be summoned to explain the circumstances surrounding the breaches and detail the steps taken in response.

A high-level investigation was launched into the attacks, with top security authorities forming a special committee to examine the incidents in Kirkuk and Baiji.

Kirkuk Governor Rakan al-Jubouri also announced the formation of a local investigative committee, suggesting the attack may have come in retaliation for recent operations against ISIS fighters in the region.