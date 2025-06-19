Multiple drones crash across Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, three unidentified drones crashed in separate locations across Iraq amid the escalating between Iran and Israel.

In Erbil province, a drone exploded upon impact, with no casualties reported, while the drone’s origin remain unknown. Elsewhere in al-Sulaymaniyah, a drone came down near a water pump in an agricultural zone in the Bangird subdistrict, whose administrator, Sirwan Sarhad, said caused no injuries or damage, noting the area’s sparse population.

Meanwhile, a third drone believed to match specifications of Iranian-made models fell in Mosul, and military engineers are preparing to detonate the device remotely.

The near-simultaneous incidents have prompted defense officials to coordinate efforts to assess "possible links" between the crashes and to determine whether they signal a pattern of aerial infiltration.

Now entering its eighth day, the confrontation has featured sustained missile and drone exchanges. Iran’s latest barrage caused heavy damage in Tel Aviv and Beersheba, injuring 271 people, according to Israeli Channel 12.