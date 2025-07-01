Iraq probes rocket, drone attacks on Kirkuk Airport, Baiji refinery

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil/Kirkuk/Saladin

Iraqi security authorities have launched an official investigation into coordinated attacks that struck Kirkuk International Airport and the Baiji oil refinery late Monday, amid rising concern over the security of strategic infrastructure in northern Iraq.

A senior security source told Shafaq News that top-level directives were issued to form a high-ranking committee tasked with uncovering the origin and trajectory of the projectiles and drone involved in the two incidents. The investigation will focus on determining whether the attacks were linked and identifying the parties responsible.

The Kirkuk airport was hit by three projectiles. Early reports suggested a civilian sustained a minor injury, but officials later confirmed that the airport’s infrastructure remained fully functional.

​​Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha confirmed the formation of a local investigative committee and linked the attack to a recent counterterrorism operation. “The strike came after our security forces successfully eliminated several ISIS members on the outskirts of Kirkuk.”

Simultaneously, Iraqi air defenses downed an unidentified drone flying at low altitude near the Baiji oil refinery in Saladin province. No casualties or damage were reported. Security forces and engineering units from Iraq’s National Security Service were dispatched to the site to analyze the drone’s type and point of origin.

The dual attacks prompted heightened security measures at vital installations across northern Iraq, with military units reinforcing protective deployments at energy and aviation facilities.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.