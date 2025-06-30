Kirkuk International Airport confirms normal operations after rocket strike

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport confirmed early Tuesday that its facilities were not damaged and that operations are proceeding normally, following reports of a rocket attack on its premises.

In a statement, the airport administration clarified that “claims of material or human damage to the airport are completely unfounded,” and that all components of the airport—including the civilian runway, infrastructure, and operational facilities—remain intact and free of any technical disruption.

Flight schedules, the statement added, are proceeding without interruption and in full compliance with international aviation safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Late Monday, sources reported that three projectiles had struck the airport, including its military section. An earlier version of the airport’s statement noted that one civilian had been injured in the incident, with projectiles landing in both the military and civilian sectors.