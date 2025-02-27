US lawmaker: Iraq’s Al-Sudani complicit in Israeli Tsurkov kidnapping

Shafaq News/ The government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is involved in the abduction of Israeli Elizabeth Tsurkov, who has been missing for nearly two years, US Republican Congressman Ted Cruz said on Wednesday. “

Iraqi PM does not understand the severity of the Elizabeth Tsurkov case,” Cruz wrote on X. “It colors EVERYTHING about the US-Iraqi relationship. They're complicit in terrorists holding a Princeton student hostage, while demanding US taxpayer money and while misleading US officials.”

The official also promised that the Trump administration and Congress would resolve the issue, calling for Tsurkov's immediate release. Earlier, Adam Boehler, US Envoy for Hostages, urged Al-Sudani to release the girl, affirming that he “has an opportunity RIGHT NOW to show the world why he should or should not be prime minister.”

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein noted, in January, that Tsurkov, a researcher at Princeton University, is being held by an Iraqi armed group and that Baghdad is working to secure her release. Meanwhile, reports suggested that the Israeli abductee may be released soon in exchange for the release of eight Hezbollah members captured by Israel during the war on Lebanon.