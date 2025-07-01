US-Iraq collaboration deepens despite "anti-American" sentiment

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

Despite escalating armed groups' attacks and deep-rooted public opposition, Iraq and the United States are pushing ahead with renewed security and energy collaboration.

According to a report by the Atlantic Council, even without the current conflict between Israel and Iran, the prospects for future US-Iraq relations have often appeared dim. Due in part to the reduced threat from ISIS, and also to public opposition to US military presence under Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Washington and Baghdad agreed to reduce the role of US forces in combating ISIS and transition to a new security relationship.

The report said that hostilities intensified in Iraq following US backing of Israeli operations in Gaza after October 7, 2023, prompting a wave of anti-American demonstrations and attacks on US-affiliated businesses. These developments, coupled with scaled-back military coordination, narrowed the space for broader cooperation.

Nonetheless, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s April 2024 visit to the US signaled an effort to deepen strategic ties. In Houston, he signed agreements granting American energy companies preferential treatment over Chinese firms, and concluded deals with US defense contractors for equipment and training.

