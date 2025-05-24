Iraq seeks deeper US partnership

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Saturday, with US Senators Angus King and James Lankford, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the United States.

According to the PM’s office, the talks focused on expanding cooperation under the Iraq–US Strategic Framework Agreement, with al-Sudani highlighting energy sector reforms and encouraging greater US investment in oil, gas, and infrastructure.

He also discussed plans to transition Iraq’s role within the US-led Global Coalition, shifting toward an “advisory and capacity-building” phase for Iraqi security forces.

In turn, the senators commended Iraq’s “successful hosting” of the Arab League and Arab Development summits, and expressed US support for reconstruction and long-term cooperation.