US backs Iraq ties as radar deal nears

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

Washington and Baghdad maintain a “strong partnership based on shared interests,” despite recent remarks by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warning that unresolved disagreements could undermine bilateral relations, the US State Department (DoS) affirmed on Tuesday.

Responding to Shafaq News inquiries, a DoS spokesperson said that Iraq “plays an important role in ensuring regional stability,” and that the US continues to work with Iraq “on counterterrorism, economic growth, and other joint concerns,” while stressing respect for Iraqi sovereignty and mutual priorities.

The spokesperson also addressed reports that Iraq is expediting a major radar procurement deal with South Korea, saying, “As a sovereign country, Iraq is responsible for its security and has chosen to partner with the US on strengthening several aspects of its security.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister al-Sudani told the BBC that ongoing disagreements with Washington could escalate to a point that "undermines the relationship." He also revealed that Iraq is moving quickly to finalize a defense agreement with South Korea to acquire advanced radar systems.

According to sources familiar with the deal, Iraq is in the final stages of signing a contract worth approximately $2.8B for the purchase of “Cheongung-II” (M-SAM II) medium-range air defense batteries, which include launchers, radars, and fire control systems. The objective is to achieve comprehensive coverage of Iraqi airspace.

Iraq’s current air defense capability remains limited following years of degradation since 2003. It primarily relies on long-range AN/TPS-77 radar systems and a small number of short-range platforms, which defense experts say are inadequate for full national coverage and leave operational gaps.

Baghdad’s move to diversify its defense suppliers comes amid heightened tensions in the region following a surge in hostilities between Iran and Israel, prompting Iraqi authorities to explore advanced systems to bolster both early warning and interception capabilities.