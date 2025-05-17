Iraq launches Arab Reform Charter, Gaza-Lebanon Solidarity Fund

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday introduced two major regional initiatives: the Arab Reform Charter and the Arab Solidarity Fund.

Unveiled at the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in Baghdad, the charter outlines a ten-year roadmap for unified reforms, harmonized fiscal strategies, and cross-border investment. Al-Sudani urged Arab states to adopt a shared vision for development, calling for the creation of a monitoring body to ensure implementation and accountability.

“The path to prosperity begins with collective action,” he told regional leaders, highlighting the Arab world’s human capital as a driving force behind future growth.

Al-Sudani also introduced the Arab Solidarity Fund—managed by the Arab League—to channel support toward post-conflict recovery in Gaza and Lebanon, announcing, “Iraq will be the fund’s first contributor.”

Tying these efforts to Iraq’s broader strategy, the PM emphasized the country’s increased investment in healthcare and education, positioning Baghdad as a catalyst for regional cooperation.

To reinforce Iraq’s leadership role, al-Sudani revealed plans to host several new Arab institutions in the capital, including the Joint Arab Security Coordination Room, the Arab Center for Counter-Terrorism, the Arab Center for Drug Control, and the Arab Center for Combating Organized Crime. These bodies, he argued, will enhance regional coordination and bolster collective security.