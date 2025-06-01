Lebanese President arrives in Baghdad for official visit

Shafaq News/ Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit at the invitation of Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed Aoun upon his arrival, according to a brief statement from the PM’s Office.

During his stay, President Aoun is scheduled to meet with President Rashid and Prime Minister al-Sudani to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and ways to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, President Aoun was absent from the Arab League summit held earlier this month in Baghdad. Lebanon was instead represented by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.