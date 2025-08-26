Iraq PM: Imports top $70B as Baghdad eyes 20% non-oil revenues

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s annual imports exceed $70B, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Tuesday, urging stronger regulation of border crossings to convert this trade into significant state revenues.

Speaking during a visit to the Border Crossings Authority in Baghdad, al-Sudani stressed that the government’s program aims to raise non-oil revenues to 20% of total income, with border trade serving as the “gateway to success.” He noted that such revenues are critical for funding health, education, housing, agriculture, and industry, while protecting local production.

The prime minister acknowledged longstanding problems of corruption, smuggling, and weak oversight at crossings, but said reforms were underway, including automation through the ASYCUDA system. He underlined that food and pharmaceutical security are directly tied to effective border management.

Al-Sudani added that a new mechanism will begin on December 1, requiring alignment between Central Bank foreign currency sales, financial transfers for imports, and fee collection. He called for tighter cooperation among the Border Crossings Authority, oversight bodies, and the judiciary.

“We must keep pace with rapid technological advancements in border operations,” he said, warning that internal and external actors still resist regulation efforts.