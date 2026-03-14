Baghdad Airport strikes threaten ISIS detention center

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Repeated attacks near Baghdad International Airport are heightening security concerns for Al-Karkh Central Prison, which holds high-risk ISIS detainees, the Iraqi Ministry of Justice reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the areas around the airport and prison have faced multiple strikes in recent days, some dangerously close to the facility. Today saw the most intense assaults, with six projectiles recorded since 6 p.m., intensifying fears of damage to prison infrastructure and risks to inmates.

Stressing that security forces have robust measures in place, the Ministry cautioned that the proximity of the attacks remains a serious concern, particularly for the prison’s precautionary and operational procedures.

Iraq recently received between 5,000 and 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria in an operation coordinated with the United States, after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew and closed detention camps that had held suspected members of the group for nearly a decade.