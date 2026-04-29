Iraq PM-Designate taps office team ahead of cabinet formation

Iraq PM-Designate taps office team ahead of cabinet formation
2026-04-29T21:59:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Prime Minister-designate, Ali al-Zaidi, called on seven police officers from his home province of Dhi Qar to join his office in Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Among those requested is Brigadier General Ziyad al-Zaidi, head of the Directorate of Tribal Affairs in the province.

On April 27, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc with around 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, nominated al-Zaidi as a candidate for the country’s next premier, ending weeks of political deadlock. Iraqi President Nizar Amedi subsequently assigned him to form a government, a process he must complete within 30 days and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

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