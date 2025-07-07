Iraq’s President, Premier tackle Kurdistan salary dispute

Shafaq News – BaghdadOn Monday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid in Baghdad for talks that focused on domestic developments, regional challenges, and key national priorities.

According to a statement from the PM’s office, the two leaders stressed the importance of unifying national discourse and prioritizing the interests of all Iraqis in addressing the country’s ongoing challenges. They also discussed regional dynamics and underlined the need for coordinated positions to safeguard Iraq’s stability.

A central topic of the meeting was the issue of salary financing for public employees in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides affirming their commitment to resolving shared federal-Regional matters per constitutional and legal frameworks.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing preparations for Iraq’s upcoming elections, with an emphasis on ensuring the vote proceeds as scheduled and reflects the true aspirations of the Iraqi people.