Iraqi President hails Baghdad Summit as showcase of stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid hailed, on Monday, the recent Arab League Summit in Baghdad as a “pivotal moment” for Iraq’s diplomatic standing, presenting the country as a stable partner ready to host high-level regional dialogue.

Speaking at the Delphi–Slemani Economic Forum in al-Sulaymaniyah, Rashid told a gathering of diplomats, policymakers, and global experts that the summit sent “a clear message” about Iraq’s political progress and improved security, emphasizing that the event offered a platform to address critical regional issues, most notably the Palestinian cause.

He also urged deeper cooperation with neighboring Arab states, framing it as essential to “building a more stable and prosperous future.”

On domestic affairs, the Iraqi President highlighted unresolved tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, particularly surrounding oil and gas legislation. “Resolving these matters is essential to advancing national economic development and safeguarding the interests of all Iraqi citizens.”