Iraqi leaders urge unity and election participation

On Thursday, Iraq’s political leaders called for mass participation in the November parliamentary elections.

During the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday commemoration in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged Iraqis to resist those who “sow discord and hatred,” stressing the need to reinforce national cohesion and state institutions.

Al-Sudani warned against “merchants of strife” who exploit public suffering to stir unrest, saying Iraq’s progress in development would ultimately expose their bankruptcy.

Parliament Speaker Mahmood al-Mashhadani described the upcoming legislative elections as “decisive” and participation in them as both a “religious and national duty.” Speaking at the same ceremony, he said the elections represent an opportunity for real change, urging citizens to vote widely.

Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, said Iraq now stands “at the heart of regional and global events,” making it vulnerable to external influence and competition. He warned of cultural and ideological challenges targeting Iraqi youth and called on political forces to close ranks to protect national stability.

Al-Hakim also stressed the importance of broad voter turnout, warning that political vacuum leads to “chaos and division.” Rebuilding public trust through genuine reform, anti-corruption measures, and fair competition, he said, was essential to presenting a positive image of Iraq at home and abroad.

