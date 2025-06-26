Capital frontmen dominate Baghdad’s ballot battle

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Capital Frontmen are reclaiming center stage in Baghdad, with top political leaders securing the number-one slot on their party lists ahead of the country’s high-stakes parliamentary elections on November 11.

Among the veteran power players leading their respective coalitions in the capital are Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the Reconstruction and Development Alliance, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi for the Taqadum Party, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for the State of Law Coalition, and Mahmoud al-Qaisi for the Azm Alliance.

Also positioned as frontrunners are Naeem al-Aboudi of the Sadiqoun Bloc (affiliated with Asaib Ahl al-Haq), Mahmoud al-Mashhadani for the Sovereignty and Initiative Alliance, Ammar Musa al-Asadi representing the State Forces Alliance, and Mohsen al-Mandalawi leading the National Foundation Coalition.Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission formally closed candidate registration on Thursday, refusing to extend the deadline. The move paves the way for list confirmations and the launch of campaign activities across the country, with Baghdad standing out as the most hotly contested arena.

Shafaq News reported in May that several major figures had already staked claims to the top ballot slot in the capital. The list included al-Sudani, al-Maliki, al-Halbousi, Badr leader Hadi al-Amiri, and National Foundation chief Mohsen al-Mandalawi—many of whom are now confirmed as their coalition’s number-one pick.

The Coordination Framework—an influential Shiite political alliance that includes the State of Law Coalition, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Ammar al-Hakim’s al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement—opted in April to run with multiple electoral lists. Leaders have left the door open for a post-election realignment under a single parliamentary bloc, depending on the results.

This strategy reflects shifting dynamics within the ruling camp, as well as attempts to broaden appeal across diverse electoral bases. However, fragmentation could also pose a risk to traditional blocs if emerging candidates gain traction.

Former MP Kazem al-Sayyadi underscored Baghdad’s outsized influence in Iraqi politics, noting that the capital holds 69 parliamentary seats—roughly the equivalent of five southern provinces combined.

“Only 10% of the election battle in Baghdad is about laws or legislation,” al-Sayyadi told Shafaq News. “The rest involves influence, financial power, and vote-buying.” He alleged that the price of a single vote in some areas has reached one million dinars, or approximately $300.