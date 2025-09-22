President Barzani with Iraq's al-Mandalawi: Baghdad-Erbil disputes on table

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi discussed Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and relations between Erbil and Baghdad during a meeting on Monday.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, the talks covered national developments, the role of parliament, and the broader situation in the region.

Both sides agreed on the importance of holding Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections in an orderly manner, noting that advancing the democratic process is vital to safeguarding the country’s security and stability.

The two also stressed the need to resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad in line with the constitution and prior agreements, describing it as essential for Iraq’s stability and progress.

Barzani reaffirmed his support for ongoing understandings between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government on financial entitlements and public sector salaries in the Region.

