Leaks and smear politics: Iraq’s elections under the shadow of distrust

Shafaq News

Iraq heads toward its parliamentary elections on November 11, 2025, with campaigns defined more by attacks on opponents rather than by policy proposals. Across Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish camps, rivals circulate audio leaks, contested documents, televised accusations, and social-media posts to undermine each other. Analysts warn that the escalating use of such tactics risks deepening public distrust and suppressing voter turnout.

Smears as a political instrument

Negative campaigning has long been part of Iraq’s political landscape. This election cycle stands out for the diversity and intensity of tools used: online audio and video leaks amplified by partisan channels, leaked documents alleging corruption or foreign ties, TV interviews featuring defectors or political allies leveling charges, and formal complaints aimed at disqualifying rivals.

Anonymous social media accounts amplify claims about wealth, family connections, or sectarian loyalties, creating a constant stream of political noise. Analyst Mujashaa al-Tamimi highlighted to Shafaq News that such tactics “undermine public confidence in democracy,” noting that voters increasingly see elections as contests to destroy opponents rather than present programs. He added that this perception “pushes undecided citizens away from the ballot box and benefits blocs with entrenched partisan or tribal bases.”

The Shiite scene: leaks and legacy rivalries

Within Shiite parties, smear campaigns rely heavily on audio leaks and internal feuds. Recordings attributed to former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in 2022, in which he criticized the army, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and rival Muqtada al-Sadr, went viral, fueling intra-Shiite mistrust.

Recent leaks also have targeted Sadrist figures, including tapes showing officials criticizing their leader or appearing in compromising situations. These stories spread widely on television and social media, often eclipsing policy discussions.

Even the government’s inner circle has been affected. In 2024, a recording allegedly featuring Abdul Karim al-Faisal, chief adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, sparked outrage with claims of “billion-dinar bribes.” Observers viewed the release as an attempt to damage al-Sudani’s rising popularity without confronting him directly.

These incidents illustrate how leaks have become a primary tool in “Shiite competition,” targeting reputations and reshaping alliances while fostering voter skepticism.

Read More: Allies Turned Rivals: The Political Rift Betweenal-Sudani and al-Maliki

The Sunni arena

In Sunni politics, smear campaigns take the form of formal complaints and damaging leaks. Last year, Muthanna al-Samarrai of the Azm Alliance submitted a petition to bar ex-speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi from running, accusing him of misusing public funds. The election commission rejected the case, but the allegations left lingering doubts over al-Halbousi’s credibility.

In April 2025, Al-Rasheed News broadcast a leaked audio attributed to Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Al-Siyada Alliance (Sovereignty), in which a voice criticized “Shiite militias” and asserted Sunni entitlement to power. Al-Khanjar’s bloc dismissed the tape as “fabricated,” yet political sources suggested it aimed to weaken his position as a leading Sunni figure.

Shiite voices close to Iran accused Al-Halbousi of orchestrating the release, intensifying intra-Sunni rivalries. These episodes reflect the fragmentation of Sunni blocs, once united under the Sovereignty Alliance, and show how smear tactics serve as proxies for deeper struggles over leadership and influence.

The Kurdish sphere

Kurdish politics has also been shaped by mutual accusations and attempts to delegitimize rivals. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have traded charges over monopolizing revenues as the KDP-led Kurdish government struggles to pay public-sector salaries.

The rivalry extends to Baghdad. In disputes over Iraq’s presidency, the PUK accused the KDP of “deception” and unilateral deals, while the KDP rejected the claims as “distorted and unjust.” Each side portrayed the other as betraying Kurdish unity, projecting internal competition onto the national stage.

Amplified by partisan media and official communiqués, these disputes reinforce the perception that elite rivalries—not governance—drive Kurdish politics, leaving voters skeptical that elections will deliver meaningful change.

Read More: Iraq's 2025 election drama: Political showdownover law and seat expansion

Erosion of trust

Civil society groups monitoring the elections warn that smear tactics could further depress turnout, which stood at 41% in 2021. Youth activists shaped by the 2019 protest movement argue that the flood of accusations confirms elections continue to recycle the same elites.

Election monitor Ahmed al-Jabouri noted that in fragile democracies, “negative campaigning rarely stays confined to rhetoric,” recalling past cycles when defamation triggered intimidation and street clashes. Former election commission member Saad al-Rawi emphasized that although Iraqi law prohibits using state institutions, religious endowment funds, or official emblems in campaigns, “there are no penalties enforced against violators,” fueling smear tactics.

Not all observers agree that smear campaigns determine outcomes. Former MP Abdel Hadi al-Saadawi highlighted to Shafaq News that such attacks “will not harm successful candidates, since Iraqis know who performed well and who failed.” Election results from 2010 through 2021 show that many prominent figures continued to secure the highest number of parliamentary seats despite ongoing smear politics.

What it means for November

As Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission prepares 39,285 polling stations for nearly 20 million eligible voters, political debate remains dominated by leaks, lawsuits, and televised disputes. Campaigning officially begins on October 8 and continues until 24 hours before special voting.

Voter participation will hinge in part on whether parties pivot from personal attacks to programmatic debate. For now, smear campaigns shape reputations and the rules of the game—rewarding entrenched political machines, discouraging independents, and eroding confidence in the ballot box.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff