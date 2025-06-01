Iraq’s Tawazon Party urges election boycott

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Tawazon Party called for a boycott of Iraq’s upcoming elections, arguing that the current process no longer offers a genuine chance for change.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the group’s Secretary-General Manhal Al-Gareer described the elections as “largely symbolic,” dominated by established political figures who control financial resources and power. This environment, he noted, leaves little space for new national initiatives to compete fairly.

He warned that as long as the elections allow powerful actors to purchase influence and recycle familiar faces, meaningful change will remain elusive.

Al-Gareer underlined that his call to boycott reflects an effort to reassess priorities and develop a credible political alternative that speaks to the aspirations of Mosul’s residents and the broader Iraqi public.

Recently founded by academics, intellectuals, and community leaders from Mosul, the Tawazon Party seeks more than parliamentary representation. Its goal, Al-Gareer noted, is to help move governance away from political dependency toward active participation in national decision-making.

The Iraqi Cabinet scheduled legislative elections for November 11, 2025. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported that nearly 29 million Iraqis are eligible to vote.