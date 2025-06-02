Iraq’s Coordination Framework addresses KRG Row, election preparations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Coordination Framework (CF) convened at the office of Wisdom Movement (Tayyar Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim to review political and service developments, alongside preparations for the upcoming elections.

According to a statement, the meeting began by addressing rising tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region. The Region accused the federal government of discrimination in salary payments, citing repeated delays despite prior agreements. Baghdad, in turn, attributed the delays to the Regional administration’s failure to transfer oil and non-oil revenues as mandated by the Federal Budget Law.

Participants also stressed the urgent need for parliament to pass the oil and gas Law, describing the legislation as a key step toward resolving long-standing disputes over resource management and revenue sharing that have persisted since the adoption of the 2005 Iraqi constitution.

Reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens, the meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to overcome obstacles hindering progress on these national issues.

Turning to elections, the CF called for polls to be held on schedule, urging citizens to update their biometric data and participate fully. It also warned against attempts to influence voters through financial means, underscoring the importance of a transparent and fair electoral process.

Earlier this year, the Iraqi cabinet approved November 11, 2025, as the date for the parliamentary vote. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) estimated that around 30 million Iraqis will be eligible to cast their ballots.