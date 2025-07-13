KRG: Salaries are a constitutional right

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) held a high-level meeting on Sunday to tackle stalled financial talks with Baghdad.

Chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, the session also focused on restoring public sector salaries and restarting oil exports, according to the KRG’s statement.

The KRG reaffirmed that salary payments are a constitutional right, emphasizing the government’s unified stance on securing Kurdistan’s financial entitlements. It expressed willingness to restart negotiations with Baghdad, warning that the prolonged impasse has strained public services and intensified economic pressure across the Region.

“This remains a top priority,” the statement read, affirming the government’s commitment to a long-term resolution of the Region’s fiscal crisis.