Source: Syria’s swift shift threatens stability in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ A senior Kurdish official stated, on Thursday, that the sudden changes in Syria directly impacted the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, underscoring the need to address the new realities in the area.

The Head of the Department of Foreign Relations in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, told Shafaq News that he hopes for the return of stability, prosperity, and security to Syria.

He added, “We are particularly concerned with the Kurdish issue in Syria, as Kurds there have not been granted even basic citizenship rights.”

Regarding efforts for rapprochement among Kurdish parties, the KRG official revealed that “a special envoy from leader Masoud Barzani was sent to Syria to engage with local authorities, and we look forward to further cooperation between the concerned parties.”

Dizayee further announced that Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is expected to visit the Kurdistan Region in the near future as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding.

Furthermore, Leader Barzani, is set to meet with Abdi in a “historic step” toward easing regional tensions and promoting reconciliation efforts supported by the United States.

In addition, Iranian media outlets reported that Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, is set to visit Damascus soon to mediate talks between Syrian Kurds and the Syrian government.

Neither the Kurdish Presidency nor the office of Kurdish leader Barzani has commented on the Iranian report.

Notably, Iraq is currently hosting around 280,000 Syrian refugees, with the majority living in the Kurdistan region. An estimated 122,000 refugees reside in Erbil province, including both the city and nearby camps.

With over 100 kilometers of shared borders, the Region fears another wave of mass displacement similar to 2013, when hundreds of thousands of Syrian Kurds fled to Iraqi Kurdistan.