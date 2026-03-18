President Barzani, Turkish Envoy seek regional stability

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged stronger regional coordination during a meeting on Wednesday with Turkish Consul General Arman Topçu, as rising tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensifies.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two officials stressed the need for peaceful solutions and diplomatic engagement to prevent escalation. They also discussed Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, agreeing on steps to shield both from wider regional disputes and safeguard security and stability through coordinated measures.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و کونسوڵی گشتیی تورکیا کۆبوونەوەhttps://t.co/SmdsOyrePQ pic.twitter.com/usj44evxOc — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 18, 2026

In turn, Barzani praised Turkiye’s support at border crossings, noting that it helps tourism and the movement of citizens between the two countries.