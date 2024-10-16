KRI President Barzani lands in Ankara for talks with Turkish President Erdogan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Ankara for an official visit, where he is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon his arrival, Barzani met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and is scheduled to meet with Erdogan afterward.

On Tuesday, the KRI Presidency wrote on X, “Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to meet with Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday in Ankara.”

“The two sides will engage in discussions regarding the advancement of Turkiye’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the recent developments in the wider region, while also sharing perspectives on other issues of mutual interest,” the KRI Presidency website quoted its spokesman, Dilshad Shahab.