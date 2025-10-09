President Barzani to meet Turkiye’s Erdogan in Ankara
2025-10-09T06:50:58+00:00
Shafaq News – Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani traveled to Ankara on Thursday for high-level talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
According to the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting will focus on regional developments and bilateral ties between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Region. Discussions are also expected to cover a range of “issues of mutual interest.”
سهرۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى سهردانى توركيا دهكاتhttps://t.co/KThDgBUuAl pic.twitter.com/xcoycwtUqW— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 9, 2025