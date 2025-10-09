Barzani, Erdogan discuss regional stability and bilateral ties in Ankara

Shafaq News – Ankara

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani headed to Ankara on Thursday for an official visit where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

In a post on X, Barzani said the talks focused on “the close and strategic ties between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Turkiye,” noting that both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation and promote peace, stability, and shared prosperity across the region.

I was delighted to meet with President @RTErdogan in Ankara today. It was a timely opportunity to share views on regional issues, and the close and strategic ties between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye.We also discussed ways to further deepen our cooperation and promote… pic.twitter.com/YC6CDbWK7L — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) October 9, 2025

Ahead of his meeting with Erdogan, Barzani also held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The discussions reportedly addressed economic cooperation, security coordination, and the resumption of Kurdistan Region oil exports through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, which recently restarted under a new agreement between Baghdad and Erbil.

Barzani’s visit comes at a time of renewed diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Erbil following months of stalled oil exports and tensions over cross-border operations in northern Iraq.

The two leaders last met in April at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where they discussed regional stability and mutual interests. Nechirvan Barzani’s previous official visit to Ankara took place in October 2024.