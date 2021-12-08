Kurdistan's President congratulates the new German Chancellor, hoping to develop relations with Germany

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated today, Wednesday, the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government hoping for joint work between the two countries.

The new Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his cabinet, I warmly congratulate them on their election and wish them every success. We thank Germany for the support for the Kurdistan region; we want for more cooperation, even more, robust relationships, and mutual support." Barzani wrote on Twitter.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz became Germany's Chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and launching his three-way coalition that has pledged to boost green investment and strengthen European integration.

Scholz, 63, who served as vice-chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Merkel over the past four years, won a majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas said.