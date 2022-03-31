Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's President congratulates Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian on Akitu Day

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-31T17:34:23+0000
Kurdistan's President congratulates Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian on Akitu Day

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the New Assyrian-Babylonian New Year (Akitu).

"I warmly congratulate our Chaldean, Assyrian and Syriac sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and Iraq and wherever they are around the world. I wish them a happy and safe Eid." Barzani said in a statement.

"On this occasion, we reaffirm that the Kurdistan Region will remain. It has always been the home of coexistence, acceptance of the others, and religious and national tolerance among all its components."

"We will preserve the culture of pluralism and harmony in Kurdistan, and I hope that this occasion and all upcoming occasions will bring us safety and peace."

Akitu or Akitum is a spring festival held on the first of April in ancient Mesopotamia to celebrate the sowing of barley.

The Assyrian and Babylonian Akitu festival has played a pivotal role in developing theories of religion, myth, and ritual.

related

President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
President Barzani arrives in Tehran

President Barzani meets Turkey’s Minister of Commerce

Date: 2021-09-26 20:11:21
President Barzani meets Turkey’s Minister of Commerce

United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-09-12 13:28:05
United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan's President congratulates the new German Chancellor, hoping to develop relations with Germany

Date: 2021-12-08 20:40:59
Kurdistan's President congratulates the new German Chancellor, hoping to develop relations with Germany

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51
Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

Date: 2021-09-15 22:20:28
President Barzani: Kurdistan is a factor of security and stability in the region

President Barzani condemns ISIS's terrorist attacks in Makhmour

Date: 2021-12-05 20:46:35
President Barzani condemns ISIS's terrorist attacks in Makhmour

Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris

Date: 2021-03-30 20:16:23
Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris