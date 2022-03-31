Kurdistan's President congratulates Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian on Akitu Day

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the New Assyrian-Babylonian New Year (Akitu).

"I warmly congratulate our Chaldean, Assyrian and Syriac sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and Iraq and wherever they are around the world. I wish them a happy and safe Eid." Barzani said in a statement.

"On this occasion, we reaffirm that the Kurdistan Region will remain. It has always been the home of coexistence, acceptance of the others, and religious and national tolerance among all its components."

"We will preserve the culture of pluralism and harmony in Kurdistan, and I hope that this occasion and all upcoming occasions will bring us safety and peace."

Akitu or Akitum is a spring festival held on the first of April in ancient Mesopotamia to celebrate the sowing of barley.

The Assyrian and Babylonian Akitu festival has played a pivotal role in developing theories of religion, myth, and ritual.