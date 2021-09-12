Report

United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-12T13:28:05+0000
United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Mr. David Hunt, the incoming Consul General of the United Kingdom in Erbil, on Sunday.

President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Mr. Hunt on assuming the office, wished him success and offered his full support to the mission of the new Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.

Strengthening bilateral relations and expanding areas of mutual cooperation and partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom were underlined.

The Consul General shed light on his comprehensive working plan to strengthen ties between the UK and the Kurdistan Region and reaffirmed his country’s continuing commitment to support the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and stability in the country. Mr. Hunt commended the cooperation and coordination between the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmarga and the UK Ministry of Defense.

Discussions also focused on ways to expand economic relations in all areas, and supporting the private sector and investment opportunities. The situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, the latest regional developments and other topics of mutual interest were highlighted.

Source: Presidency of the Kurdistan region's official website

