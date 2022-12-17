President Barzani: we need unity among Kurdish parties to overcome challenges

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the need for unity among all Kurdish forces to address problems and disputes.

At a mourning ceremony, Barzani's advisor, Dilshad Shihab, delivered a speech on his behalf, saying:

"Preserving the gains of the Kurdish people is the best loyalty to the souls of the martyrs and their families."

"The region is having a difficult and unstable time, and the Kurdistan Region is facing a serious threat and challenge. Therefore, we need more unity, cohesion, acceptance of the other, and joint action between the forces, parties, and components, especially between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan."

"We call on the political forces and parties to solve the problems through dialogue and understanding."