BREAKING: Israeli airstrike targets densely populated area in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Shafaq News/ The Israeli military carried out an
airstrike on Friday targeting a densely populated Al-Kaem area in the southern
suburbs of Beirut.
The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee
said "The army conducted a precise airstrike in the Beirut area,"
adding that there has been "no change in home front instructions at this
stage," with more details to be released later.
Israeli media outlets reported that the
airstrike was aimed at a senior Hezbollah official, Ibrahim Akeel.
Hezbollah did not comment on the incident.