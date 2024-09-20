President Barzani offers condolences on passing of Assyrian artist Evan Agassi

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences following the death of renowned Assyrian artist Evan Agassi, who passed away at 79.

In a statement Barzani said, “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and the Assyrian people on the passing of the great Assyrian artist Evan Agassi, who passed away in the United States.”

He added, “I pray for God’s mercy upon the soul of the deceased and offer patience and comfort to his family and all. Evan Agassi contributed significantly to Assyrian art, and his beautiful works will remain immortal.”

Agassi, an Assyrian artist of Persian descent, died on Wednesday after a lengthy illness in the United States. He was regarded as one of the most prominent Christian artists in Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

Born in September 1945, Agassi was a prolific Assyrian-American singer and musician, known for playing the classical guitar and piano. Over his 50-year career, he released 20 albums and gained widespread fame during the 1980s and 1990s. His name is pronounced “Evin” by Iranian Assyrians and “Ewan” by Iraqi and Syrian Assyrians.