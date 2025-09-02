President Barzani, Turkish official discuss bilateral ties

Shafaq News - Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Director General of Iraqi and Iranian Affairs at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali Reza Guney, on Tuesday, to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to a statement, the discussions covered relations between Turkiye and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as internal developments in Iraq and the Region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the upcoming elections.

Both sides expressed appreciation for the current level of relations and affirmed the importance of further developing and expanding areas of cooperation, the statement said.

The meeting also addressed the security situation in the region, the latest developments in Syria and the Middle East, and their broader implications, along with a number of other issues of shared interest.