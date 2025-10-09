Kurdish President with Turkish FM: Stability on agenda

Kurdish President with Turkish FM: Stability on agenda
2025-10-09T10:43:49+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed on Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cooperation between Erbil, Baghdad, and Ankara.

On X, Barzani said both sides underscored the need for “coordinated regional efforts” to confront shared challenges and strengthen stability.

The Kurdish president arrived in Ankara earlier today for an official visit and is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace at 4:00 p.m.

Read more: President Barzani at MERI Forum 2025: A vision of stability built on dialogue and institutions

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon