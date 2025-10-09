Kurdish President with Turkish FM: Stability on agenda

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed on Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cooperation between Erbil, Baghdad, and Ankara.

On X, Barzani said both sides underscored the need for “coordinated regional efforts” to confront shared challenges and strengthen stability.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and I discussed ongoing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and Türkiye. We emphasized the importance of coordinated regional efforts to address issues of common interests and advance stability across the region. pic.twitter.com/WCWQiKXmuA — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) October 9, 2025

The Kurdish president arrived in Ankara earlier today for an official visit and is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace at 4:00 p.m.

