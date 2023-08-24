President Barzani hosts Turkish Foreign Minister for Bilateral Talks

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

Hakan Fidan's visit follows his arrival in Erbil during the early hours of Thursday from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he held talks with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, and representatives from the three presidencies.

The discussions between President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are expected to touch upon various issues of mutual concern, including regional dynamics and bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Turkey.

Today, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, also arrived in Erbil to discuss several issues, including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal.