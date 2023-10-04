Turkish airstrikes hit Kurdistan Region, prompting safety concerns

Shafaq News/ The Mawat District Administration in Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced on Wednesday that several areas were targeted in a series of airstrikes carried out by Turkish warplanes.

The strikes, which occurred at 0700 pm, targeted three areas in Mawat District, according to Kamran Hassan, the Mayor of Mawat.

Although no human casualties have been reported, the repeated bombings have caused widespread panic among citizens, mainly due to the proximity of the airstrikes to residential areas.

A security source confirmed that the Turkish aircraft conducted the aerial bombardment, targeting locations believed to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

This incident follows similar attacks on the same area on Tuesday, where Turkish warplanes launched air strikes. The Turkish Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for these operations.

The Ministry had earlier revealed details of a substantial air operation conducted in the Kurdistan Region, which destroyed 20 sites associated with the PKK.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a press conference in Ankara, declared that all infrastructure, superstructure, and energy facilities affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Iraq and Syria have become legitimate targets for Turkish forces.

Fidan's statement came after a recent terrorist attack in Ankara, which he claimed was orchestrated by individuals trained in Syria.

In the Ankara attack, two terrorists targeted the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Interior. One assailant detonated an explosive device while security forces neutralized the other. Two Turkish security personnel sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) later claimed responsibility for the attack.