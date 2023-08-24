Kurdistan's president extols Turkey's support; eyes enhanced bilateral ties

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday expressed gratitude towards Turkey for its unwavering assistance, saying, "Kurdistan will eternally remember such steadfast support."

The presidency's office said that President Barzani welcomed Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister, today and discussed, in the presence of the region's vice presidents, the bilateral Turkish-Iraqi relations, areas of mutual collaboration, the dynamics between Erbil and Baghdad, ongoing negotiations, and the situation in both Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Barzani reaffirmed, per the statement, Kurdistan's weighty regard for its relations with Turkey, praising their intertwined economic, trade, and security interests. He also expressed the region's keenness to foster and expand Erbil-Ankara ties across all spheres.

Barzani lauded Turkey for its unwavering support, especially during challenging epochs, stressing that "Kurdistan's memory of Turkey's allegiance remains indelible."

Minister Fidan emphasized Turkey's regard for its relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan region, noting that Baghdad and Erbil hold distinctive significance for Turkey. The foreign minister lauded the "security and stability of Erbil and the Kurdistan Region," expressing Turkey's readiness to expand bilateral ties in every domain.

Fidan commended President Barzani's instrumental role in nurturing Iraq-Kurdistan-Turkey relations.

The meeting touched on the prospective resumption of the Kurdistan region's oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port. It also spanned the broader regional context and other issues of mutual interest.