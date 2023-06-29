Erdogan, Barzani Exchange Eid al-Adha Greetings; Commit to Deepening Cooperation

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nechirvan Barzani, the President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings during a phone call they held earlier today, Thursday.

Erdogan extended warm Eid greetings to Barzani, wishing him and the people of the Kurdistan region success and prosperity, a readout by the latter's bureau read.

Barzani reciprocated the sentiments, expressing gratitude for Erdogan's call and conveying his own congratulations and well wishes for the Turkish President and the people of Turkey.

In their exchange, both leaders exuded optimism that the festive season would usher welfare and serenity for all.

The two leaders discussed the bilateral ties of Baghdad and Erbil with Ankara and explored new avenues to expand their cooperation, the readout concluded.